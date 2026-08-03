A U.S. Army Soldier engages a target during a stress shoot event as part of the 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3–7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11–19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johnathan Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9850286
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-MH922-9456
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Johnathan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.