Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnership Before Michigan's Next Emergency

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Members of the 51st Civil Support Team, Michigan National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and other responders underway on the St. Marys Riving during the culminating training event for Operation Iron Wave at the Soo Locks in Sault. Ste. Marie, Mich. Operation Iron Wave is an interagency training exercise that prepares local, state, and federal agencies to respond to threats against critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cameron McPhail