Members of the 51st Civil Support Team, Michigan National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, and other responders underway on the St. Marys Riving during the culminating training event for Operation Iron Wave at the Soo Locks in Sault. Ste. Marie, Mich. Operation Iron Wave is an interagency training exercise that prepares local, state, and federal agencies to respond to threats against critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cameron McPhail
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9849772
|VIRIN:
|260730-Z-CM001-1003
|Resolution:
|7443x4962
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnership Before Michigan's Next Emergency [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Cameron McPhail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency
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