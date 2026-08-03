Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency

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Brig. Gen. Ravi Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Michigan National Guard, talks to members of the 51st Civil Support Team, Michigan National Guard, and other responders prior to the culminating training event for Operation Iron Wave at the Soo Locks in Sault. Ste. Marie, Mich. Operation Iron Wave is an interagency training exercise that prepares local, state, and federal agencies to respond to threats against critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cameron McPhail)