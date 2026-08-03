(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Capt. Cameron McPhail 

    Michigan National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Ravi Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Michigan National Guard, talks to members of the 51st Civil Support Team, Michigan National Guard, and other responders prior to the culminating training event for Operation Iron Wave at the Soo Locks in Sault. Ste. Marie, Mich. Operation Iron Wave is an interagency training exercise that prepares local, state, and federal agencies to respond to threats against critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Cameron McPhail)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9849754
    VIRIN: 260730-Z-CM001-1001
    Resolution: 7924x5282
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Cameron McPhail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency
    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency
    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnership Before Michigan's Next Emergency
    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Iron Wave Strengthens Partnerships Before Michigan's Next Emergency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MING
    USCG
    Iron Wave

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery