U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo

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The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the American Flag and the Marine Corps Standard during the Big Sky Pro Rodeo at Great Falls, Montana, July 31, 2026. As the Marine Corps last remaining mounted color guard, the team continues a unique tradition of representing the Marine Corps through horsemanship at events such as the Big Sky Pro Rodeo.