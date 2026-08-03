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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo [Image 17 of 25]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the American Flag and the Marine Corps Standard during the Big Sky Pro Rodeo at Great Falls, Montana, July 30, 2026. As the Marine Corps last remaining mounted color guard, the team continues a unique tradition of representing the Marine Corps through horsemanship at events such as the Big Sky Pro Rodeo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9848974
    VIRIN: 260730-M-FR804-2098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo [Image 25 of 25], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo

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    TAGS

    rodeo
    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    horsemanship
    Marines
    USMC

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