U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Mounted Color Guard, rides Gilbert at Great Falls, Montana, July 31, 2026. As the Marine Corps last remaining mounted color guard, the team continues a unique tradition of representing the Marine Corps through horsemanship at events such as the Big Sky Pro Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9849003
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-FR804-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for Big Sky Pro Rodeo [Image 25 of 25], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.