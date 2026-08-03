U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley accepts the Air Mobility Command guidon from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach during the AMC Assumption of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 3, 2026. Tulley assumed command of AMC, leading nearly 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft dedicated to delivering Rapid Global Mobility that enables the Joint Force to rapidly deploy, sustain and maneuver combat power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9848635
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-DJ189-1296
|Resolution:
|4831x3214
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
No keywords found.