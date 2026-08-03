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    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 7]

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    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley accepts the Air Mobility Command guidon from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach during the AMC Assumption of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 3, 2026. Tulley assumed command of AMC, leading nearly 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft dedicated to delivering Rapid Global Mobility that enables the Joint Force to rapidly deploy, sustain and maneuver combat power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9848635
    VIRIN: 260803-F-DJ189-1296
    Resolution: 4831x3214
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander
    Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander

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