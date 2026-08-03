Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman 1st Class Izcalli Martinez | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue, Air Mobility Command chief of staff, delivers a salute during the AMC Assumption of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 3, 2026. Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley assumed command of AMC, leading nearly 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft dedicated to delivering Rapid Global Mobility that enables the Joint Force to rapidly deploy, sustain and maneuver combat power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Izcalli X Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Air Mobility Command officially welcomed Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley as its new commander during an assumption of command ceremony held at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 3.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach presided over the event as Tulley assumed command of AMC.

“Recent operations like Absolute Resolve and Epic Fury have reminded us that airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and global logistics are not simply supporting functions,” said Wilsbach. “They create options for our nation’s leaders, provide freedom of action for combatant commanders, and make the employment of military power possible. In every sense of the word, they enable maneuver.”

Gen. Wilsbach also remarked on Lt. Gen. Rebecca Sonkiss’s leadership and accomplishments during her tenure as interim commander of AMC.

“These accomplishments speak for themselves, but they reflect something more important than operational success,” said Wilsbach. “They reveal a leader who built trust across the enterprise, and ensured every organization understood both its mission and its role in achieving a common objective. I know that a source of inspiration for you, Reba, is the people you serve with every day, and I am so grateful for your steadfast leadership during combat operations. Thank you for your vision, professionalism, and dedication to the command and to our Airmen.”

Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, provided additional comments during the ceremony, speaking to Tulley’s leadership background and the pivotal role the command has in delivering rapid global mobility for the Joint Force.

“The expectations are high, but you are well prepared,” said Reed. “Gen. Dan Tulley is a proven leader having commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels. Equally as important, his experience in strategy and policy, demonstrating his ability to understand the evolving strategic environment, and he is clear-eyed about the need to deliver solutions to meet national objectives and to be my air component commander.”

Prior to assuming command, Tulley served as commander and president of Air University, where he led the U.S. Air Force’s center for professional military education, leadership development, research and outreach. He provided a crucial learning foundation for every stage of an Airman's career, developing more than 50,000 resident and 120,000 non-resident officers, enlisted members and civilian personnel annually.

“AMC today reflects no single leader; it reflects generations of professional warriors united by a commitment to the nation, the joint force, and to answer the call,” said Tulley. “AMC is a warfighting command – we plan, integrate, and fight alongside every combatant command. We shape the plan, set the force, sustain the campaign, and preserve freedom of maneuver for joint force commanders. When the mission is complete, we bring that force home.”

As the commander, Tulley will oversee the employment and integration of approximately 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft. Through airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and a global mobility support network, Air Mobility Command delivers Rapid Global Mobility that enables the Joint Force to rapidly deploy, sustain and maneuver combat power across the globe.