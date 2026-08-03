Air Mobility Command welcomes new commander

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Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach delivers opening remarks during the AMC Assumption of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 3, 2026. Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley assumed command of AMC, leading nearly 107,000 Total Force Airmen and more than 1,100 aircraft dedicated to delivering Rapid Global Mobility that enables the Joint Force to rapidly deploy, sustain and maneuver combat power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dalton Williams)