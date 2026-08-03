(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders deployed to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron conduct a vehicle-based response scenario at RAF Fairford, England, July 30, 2026. The training sharpened military working dog teams’ ability to support security forces response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9848628
    VIRIN: 260730-F-QN763-1006
    Resolution: 4076x2717
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford
    Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    response training
    422d Security Forces Squadron
    security forces
    military working dog
    RAF Fairford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery