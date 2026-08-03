Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford

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A U.S. Air Force military working dog and security forces Airmen deployed to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron participate in a simulated apprehension at RAF Fairford, England, July 30, 2026. The training sharpened military working dog teams’ ability to support security forces response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)