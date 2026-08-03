U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen deployed to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron conduct a simulated apprehension at RAF Fairford, England, July 30, 2026. The training sharpened military working dog teams’ ability to support security forces response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9848627
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-QN763-1005
|Resolution:
|4948x3299
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.