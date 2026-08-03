Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:13 Photo ID: 9848627 VIRIN: 260730-F-QN763-1005 Resolution: 4948x3299 Size: 3 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

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This work, Military working dog teams sharpen readiness at RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.