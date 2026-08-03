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    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception [Image 11 of 14]

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    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception

    VIETNAM

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), greets distinguished visitors for a reception in the hangar bay during a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:22
    Photo ID: 9848383
    VIRIN: 260803-N-UM953-2053
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception
    George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    Vietnam
    USSGW
    BigTop

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