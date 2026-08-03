Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), greets distinguished visitors for a reception in the hangar bay during a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9848382
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-UM953-2051
|Resolution:
|4426x2951
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Hosts Big Top Reception [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.