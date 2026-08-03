67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

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U.S. Army Maj. Julian Trent, commander of the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, delivers his first remarks after assuming command during a change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. Trent assumed command of the detachment from Maj. Nicholas Cylus during the ceremony. (Courtesty photo by Elizabeth Paque)