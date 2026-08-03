67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

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U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Cylus, outgoing commander of the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, delivers farewell remarks during the detachment’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. The ceremony recognized Cylus’ service and leadership during his tenure in command. (Courtesy photo by Elizabeth Paque)