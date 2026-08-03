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    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

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    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Cylus, outgoing commander of the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, delivers farewell remarks during the detachment’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. The ceremony recognized Cylus’ service and leadership during his tenure in command. (Courtesy photo by Elizabeth Paque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 04:10
    Photo ID: 9848206
    VIRIN: 260803-A-PB921-1042
    Resolution: 4152x4127
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

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    30th Medical Brigade
    519th Hospital Center
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment

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