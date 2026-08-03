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U.S. Army Col. Crystal L. Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, delivers remarks during the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. Belew recognized the outgoing commander’s service and welcomed the incoming commander as the detachment transitioned to new leadership. (Courtesy photo by Elizabeth Paque)