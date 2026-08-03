U.S. Army Sgt. Tybri Odom, Mississippi Army National Guard, is promoted to Staff Sergeant

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U.S. Army Sgt. Tybri Odom (left), a cargo specialist with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, is promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 2, 2026. Odom serves as the assistant operations sergeant for his unit's sustainment planning office. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)