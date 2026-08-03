U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles (left), with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, takes a photo with his wife, Shelley (middle), and son, Naasson (right) at his retirement ceremony in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Family, friends, and fellow service members celebrated Earles for this milestone achievement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9848099
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-GQ603-6765
|Resolution:
|4791x3911
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.