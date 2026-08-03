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    U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, recites the Oath of Office [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, recites the Oath of Office

    MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    184th Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles (right), with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, recites the Oath of Office at his promotion ceremony in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug.1, 2026. Family, friends, and fellow service members celebrated Earles for this milestone achievement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 00:18
    Photo ID: 9848093
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-GQ603-6625
    Resolution: 6095x4283
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, recites the Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, recites the Oath of Office
    U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Shawn Earles, Mississippi Army National Guard, promotion ceremony
    U.S. Army Sgt. Tybri Odom, Mississippi Army National Guard, is promoted to Staff Sergeant

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    mississippi national guard
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    184th Expediitonary Sustainment Command

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