U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter (middle), a signal officer with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, takes a photo with his family at his retirement ceremony in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Baxter retired after 24 years of honorable and faithful service to the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9848091
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-GQ603-1505
|Resolution:
|4775x4232
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, retires after 24 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.