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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award

    MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    184th Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter (right), a signal officer with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Baxter retired after 24 years of honorable and faithful service to the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 23:10
    Photo ID: 9848090
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-GQ603-9973
    Resolution: 5458x4427
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: MONTICELLO, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award

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    184th Expediitonary Sustainment Command
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