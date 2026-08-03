U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter (right), a signal officer with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, receives the Bronze Order of Mercury award in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Baxter retired after 24 years of honorable and faithful service to the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)