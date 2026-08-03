U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Baxter, Mississippi Army National Guard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal

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U.S. Army Col. Drew Robertson (left), Chief of Staff with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), Mississippi Army National Guard, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Charles Baxter (right), a signal officer with the 184th ESC in Monticello, Mississippi, Aug. 1, 2026. Baxter retired after 24 years of honorable and faithful service to the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)