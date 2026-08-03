ZUSHI, Japan (August 1, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) held Steak Night in Ikego Forest Natural Park's Joint Use Field outside Ikego Hills Family Housing Area Saturday, August 1, 2026. The annual country fair featured carnival games, placer mining, line dancing, live music, and a bicycle safety course with City of Zushi Police and CFAY Safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 21:44
|Photo ID:
|9848058
|VIRIN:
|260801-N-SG091-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night [Image 10 of 10], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.