CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night

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ZUSHI, Japan (August 1, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) held Steak Night in Ikego Forest Natural Park's Joint Use Field outside Ikego Hills Family Housing Area Saturday, August 1, 2026. The annual country fair featured carnival games, placer mining, line dancing, live music, and a bicycle safety course with City of Zushi Police and CFAY Safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)