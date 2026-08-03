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    CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night [Image 7 of 10]

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    CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (August 1, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) held Steak Night in Ikego Forest Natural Park's Joint Use Field outside Ikego Hills Family Housing Area Saturday, August 1, 2026. The annual country fair featured carnival games, placer mining, line dancing, live music, and a bicycle safety course with City of Zushi Police and CFAY Safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9848056
    VIRIN: 260801-N-SG091-1010
    Resolution: 5337x3696
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night [Image 10 of 10], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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