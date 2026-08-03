U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General (center right) and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, The Inspector General Sergeant Major (center left) pose for a group photograph with Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) leaders during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2026. Accompanied by U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, Eighth Army command inspector general (left), Lewis and Quintero visited BDAACH as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families. (DHA photo by Jean Han)