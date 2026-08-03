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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General (center right) and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, The Inspector General Sergeant Major (center left) pose for a group photograph with Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) leaders during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2026. Accompanied by U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, Eighth Army command inspector general (left), Lewis and Quintero visited BDAACH as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families. (DHA photo by Jean Han)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9847868
    VIRIN: 260727-O-MF065-3958
    Resolution: 5088x4280
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

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    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    BDAACH
    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    DHN-IP

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