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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

    Photo By Jean Han | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandi Dupoux, chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2026

    Story by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, The Inspector General Sergeant Major, visited Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital July 27 as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families.

    BDAACH is a Defense Health Agency medical treatment facility and the only Army hospital in Korea. The hospital plays a central role in caring for the Eighth Army community and sustaining the force’s medical readiness throughout the peninsula.

    BDAACH leaders hosted Lewis and Quintero for a tour of the Emergency Department and Patient Centered Medical Home, two areas central to the hospital’s daily patient care mission. Accompanied by U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, Eighth Army command inspector general, the visitors met with hospital leaders and healthcare professionals who provided an overview of services and answered questions about the delivery of care to the military community.

    The hospital visit provided Lewis and Quintero with a firsthand look at how BDAACH’s patient care mission supports the health and medical readiness of the Eighth Army community. Their Korea itinerary also included meetings with Army inspectors general and senior leaders, as well as sensing sessions with Soldiers across Eighth Army.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:19
    Story ID: 571450
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour, by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

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    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    BDAACH
    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    DHN-IP

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