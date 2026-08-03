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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Defense Health Agency civilian Paul Brown, Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) group practice manager at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), explains the primary care capabilities of the hospital's PCMH to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General (right), during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2026. Lewis visited BDAACH as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families. (DHA photo by Jean Han)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9847864
    VIRIN: 260727-O-MF065-8662
    Resolution: 5440x4040
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
    U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

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    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    BDAACH
    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    DHN-IP

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