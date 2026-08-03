Defense Health Agency civilian Paul Brown, Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) group practice manager at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), explains the primary care capabilities of the hospital's PCMH to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General (right), during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2026. Lewis visited BDAACH as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families. (DHA photo by Jean Han)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9847864
|VIRIN:
|260727-O-MF065-8662
|Resolution:
|5440x4040
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour
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