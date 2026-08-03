U.S. Army deputy inspector general visits BDAACH during Korea tour

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Defense Health Agency civilian Paul Brown, Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) group practice manager at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), explains the primary care capabilities of the hospital's PCMH to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Urbi N. Lewis, Deputy The Inspector General (right), during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 27, 2026. Lewis visited BDAACH as part of a broader visit to Korea designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Eighth Army readiness and the quality-of-life issues and challenges affecting Soldiers and families. (DHA photo by Jean Han)