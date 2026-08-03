Alaska Army National Guard Col. David Kang assumes command of the 38th Troop Command from Col. Anthony Mortrud during a change-of-command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2026. Col. Aaron Kelsey, the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, presided over the ceremony. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeffrey Morton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9847732
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-OC704-1010
|Resolution:
|4527x3018
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Jeffrey Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.