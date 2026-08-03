38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang

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Alaska Army National Guard Col. David Kang assumes command of the 38th Troop Command from Col. Anthony Mortrud during a change-of-command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2026. Col. Aaron Kelsey, the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, presided over the ceremony. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeffrey Morton)