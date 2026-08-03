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    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang [Image 2 of 13]

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    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jeffrey Morton 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Col. David Kang assumes command of the 38th Troop Command from Col. Anthony Mortrud during a change-of-command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2026. Col. AaronKelsey, the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, presided over the ceremony. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeffrey Morton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9847723
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-OC704-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Jeffrey Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang
    38th Troop Command bids farewell to Col. Mortrud and welcomes Col. Kang

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