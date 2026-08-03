9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB

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Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pamela Lincoln, left, receives an award from Lt. Col. Gregory Dierenfield, right, 9th Combat Operations Squadron commander, during a 9th COS ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 1, 2026. The 9th COS held this event to celebrate 27 years of total force integration. The 9th COS is the Reserve Associate Unit (RAU) to Space Delta 5 and is assigned to augment intelligence, planning and operations at the Combined Space Operations Center while providing operations continuity, corporate knowledge and surge capability as a force provider. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)