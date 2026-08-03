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    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB [Image 7 of 13]

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    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pamela Lincoln, speaks during a 9th Combat Operations Squadron ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 1, 2026. Lincoln gave a keynote address about the squadron’s beginnings at Vandenberg. The 9th COS held this event to celebrate 27 years of total force integration. The 9th COS is the Reserve Associate Unit (RAU) to Space Delta 5 and is assigned to augment intelligence, planning and operations at the Combined Space Operations Center while providing operations continuity, corporate knowledge and surge capability as a force provider. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9847674
    VIRIN: 260801-X-DW038-1143
    Resolution: 3799x2530
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB
    9th Combat Operations Squadron Holds Celebration Ceremony at VSFB

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    Reserve Component
    9th Combat Operations Squadron
    Space Force
    Ceremony
    Air Force
    Total Force

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