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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training [Image 12 of 12]

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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erica Masters, 92nd Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamations journeyman performs a plank during a wing all-call physical training session at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2026. Following the first all-call under new leadership, the wing participated in a physical training session to promote physical readiness, mental resilience and camaraderie among the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9846722
    VIRIN: 260729-F-XR671-1397
    Resolution: 4004x2667
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
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