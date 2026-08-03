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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training [Image 10 of 12]

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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in warm-up exercises during a wing all-call physical training session at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2026. Following the first all-call under new leadership, the wing participated in a physical training session to promote physical readiness, mental resilience and camaraderie among the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9846720
    VIRIN: 260729-F-XR671-1071
    Resolution: 3540x2358
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
    92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training

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