92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in warm-up exercises during a wing all-call physical training session at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2026. Following the first all-call under new leadership, the wing participated in a physical training session to promote physical readiness, mental resilience and camaraderie among the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)