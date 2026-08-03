U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Broeker, front right, 92nd Air Refueling Wing chaplain, speaks to Team Fairchild during a wing all-call physical training session at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 29, 2026. Following the first all-call under new leadership, the wing participated in a physical training session to promote physical readiness, mental resilience and camaraderie among the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9846716
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-XR671-1013
|Resolution:
|4270x2844
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training
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