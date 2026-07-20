Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026

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U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Ariana Devine (Left), Spc. Araly Luna (Middle), and Sgt. Dyvonne Ramirez, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), practice applying an intravenous catheter during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 31, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve, Joint, and Multinational leaders and partners joined the 86th Training Division’s premier WAREX Team to deliver rigorous, challenging, and demanding training that replicates multi-domain environments and large-scale combat operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Christopher Heinemann)