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    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026 [Image 7 of 8]

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    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), and orthopedic surgeons, with Sparta Vet Clinic, collectively perform a Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy during Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 26 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 31, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve, Joint, and Multinational leaders and partners joined the 86th Training Division’s premier WAREX Team to deliver rigorous, challenging, and demanding training that replicates multi-domain environments and large-scale combat operations.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Christopher Heinemann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9845299
    VIRIN: 260730-D-A5024-7263
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026
    Sparta Vet Clinic 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services) WAREX 2026

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    #citizensoldier
    #FortMcCoy
    #USArmyReserve
    #86TD-Blackhawks
    #86TD-WAREXRM26

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