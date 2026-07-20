John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), manage power cables in preparation to return to port from Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX), July 31, 2026. USS John P. Murtha is currently underway with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)