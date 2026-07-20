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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group [Image 38 of 46]

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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Sandovalmendoza 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), practice firefighting during a general quarters exercise, July 30, 2026. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9845283
    VIRIN: 260730-N-VS145-1428
    Resolution: 4908x3793
    Size: 872.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group [Image 46 of 46], by SN Aaron Sandovalmendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

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    U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, Amphib, ARGMEUEX, MEU

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