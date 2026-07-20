U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), prepare for a general quarters exercise, July 30, 2026. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9845280
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-VS145-1302
|Resolution:
|4961x3307
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group [Image 46 of 46], by SN Aaron Sandovalmendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.