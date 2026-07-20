John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), prepare for a general quarters exercise, July 30, 2026. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy-Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)