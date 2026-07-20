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    138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement [Image 3 of 3]

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    138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Dipiazzo, former Oklahoma National Guard Command Chief, attends the retirement ceremony of Senior Master Sgt. Bonnie Smith at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., on Aug. 1, 2026. Among Smith’s family and friends, former members of the 138th Fighter Wing were also in attendance. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9845155
    VIRIN: 140101-Z-SD409-1081
    Resolution: 5666x3781
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jalen Rideaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement
    138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement
    138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement

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    Oklahoma
    Tulsa
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    OKANG
    Tulsa Air National Guard Base

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