Senior Master Sgt. Bonnie Smith, 138th Fighter Wing human resource advisor, addresses the audience at her retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., on Aug. 1, 2026. During her 25 year of service Smith held a number of roles in security forces, legal, and victim advocacy. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9845153
|VIRIN:
|140101-Z-SD409-1050
|Resolution:
|5103x3406
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jalen Rideaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.