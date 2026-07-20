138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement

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Senior Master Sgt. Bonnie Smith, 138th Fighter Wing human resource advisor, addresses the audience at her retirement ceremony at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., on Aug. 1, 2026. During her 25 year of service Smith held a number of roles in security forces, legal, and victim advocacy. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)