138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement

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Retired Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Dipiazzo, former Oklahoma National Guard Command Chief, attends the retirement ceremony of Senior Master Sgt. Bonnie Smith at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., on Aug. 1, 2026. Among Smith’s family and friends, former members of the 138th Fighter Wing were also in attendance. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)