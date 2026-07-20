Retired Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Dipiazzo, former Oklahoma National Guard Command Chief, attends the retirement ceremony of Senior Master Sgt. Bonnie Smith at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., on Aug. 1, 2026. Among Smith’s family and friends, former members of the 138th Fighter Wing were also in attendance. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jalen Rideaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9845150
|VIRIN:
|140101-Z-SD409-1031
|Resolution:
|4359x6532
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing celebrates SMSgt Bonnie Smith's Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jalen Rideaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.