Col. Vidourek with Family

Col. Andrew W. Vidourek poses for a photo with his family following the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Vidourek assumed command of the brigade from Col. Russell W. Gibson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9844874
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-FS713-2703
|Resolution:
|3947x2218
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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