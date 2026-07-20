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    Col. Vidourek with Family [Image 1 of 3]

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    Col. Vidourek with Family

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Col. Andrew W. Vidourek poses for a photo with his family following the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Vidourek assumed command of the brigade from Col. Russell W. Gibson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9844874
    VIRIN: 260801-A-FS713-2703
    Resolution: 3947x2218
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Vidourek with Family [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Vidourek with Family
    Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson
    Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade

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