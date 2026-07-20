Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson

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Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin, command sergeant major of the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command, presents Col. Russell W. Gibson with a brigade plaque during the 82nd Brigade Troop Command Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. The presentation recognized Gibson's leadership and service to the brigade as he relinquished command to Col. Andrew W. Vidourek. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)