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    Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson [Image 2 of 3]

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    Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin, command sergeant major of the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command, presents Col. Russell W. Gibson with a brigade plaque during the 82nd Brigade Troop Command Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. The presentation recognized Gibson's leadership and service to the brigade as he relinquished command to Col. Andrew W. Vidourek. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9844869
    VIRIN: 260801-A-FS713-3008
    Resolution: 4447x2499
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Vidourek with Family
    Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson
    Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade

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