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    Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

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    Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Col. Russell W. Gibson, outgoing commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command, addresses Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests during the brigade's Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command to Col. Andrew W. Vidourek while recognizing Gibson's leadership and service to the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9844871
    VIRIN: 260801-A-FS713-9788
    Resolution: 6394x3593
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Vidourek with Family
    Plaque Presentation to Col. Gibson
    Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade

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    Army National Guard

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