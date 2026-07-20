Col. Gibson Addresses the Brigade

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Col. Russell W. Gibson, outgoing commander of the Oregon Army National Guard's 82nd Brigade Troop Command, addresses Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests during the brigade's Change of Command ceremony at Camp Withycombe, Ore., Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command to Col. Andrew W. Vidourek while recognizing Gibson's leadership and service to the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael)