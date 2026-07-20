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    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors [Image 12 of 12]

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    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Seaman Juan Cordova 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) play soccer with Vietnamese sailors during a scheduled port visit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 1st, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9844506
    VIRIN: 260801-N-FW808-1969
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors [Image 12 of 12], by SN Juan Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    MC3 Cordova
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors
    George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors

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    TAGS

    USSGW, CVN73, 7thFleet, Soccer, Da Nang, Vietnam

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