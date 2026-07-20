George Washington Sailors Play Soccer with Vietnamese Sailors

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Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) play soccer with Vietnamese sailors during a scheduled port visit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Aug. 1st, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)